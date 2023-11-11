Tsohonis scores 22, leads Long Beach State over DePaul 77-73

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis’ 22 points helped Long Beach State defeat DePaul 77-73 on Saturday night.

Tsohonis was 8 of 16 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Beach (1-1). Lassina Traore added 17 points while going 7 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had 11 rebounds. Aboubacar Traore had 12 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line.

Elijah Fisher led the way for the Blue Demons (0-2) with 25 points. Caleb Murphy added 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for DePaul. In addition, Jeremiah Oden had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Long Beach State visits San Diego State and DePaul plays South Dakota at home.

