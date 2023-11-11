Henry scores 19 as UC Irvine takes down New Mexico State 91-74

By The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry’s 19 points helped UC Irvine defeat New Mexico State 91-74 on Saturday.

Henry also contributed five rebounds for the Anteaters (1-1). Devin Tillis scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Justin Hohn had 14 points and shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.

Robert Carpenter finished with 18 points for the Aggies (1-2). New Mexico State also got 13 points from Christian Cook. Jaden Harris also recorded 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. UC Irvine visits USC and New Mexico State hosts Western New Mexico.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.