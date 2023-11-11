Skip to Content
AP California

Cam Manyawu scores 19 points and grabs 10 rebounds to lead Wyoming over Cal Poly 80-66

By
Published 9:23 PM

By The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Cam Manyawu scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Wyoming beat Cal Poly 80-66 on Saturday.

Akuel Kot scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (2-0). Sam Griffin shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Mustangs (1-2) were led by Jarred Hyder, who recorded 25 points and three steals. Kobe Sanders added 14 points for Cal Poly.

Wyoming plays Saint Louis on Thursday. Cal Poly plays St. Thomas on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content