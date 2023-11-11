Adebayo scores in overtime to give St. Thomas (Minn.) 20-14 win over San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hope Adebayo barged through the middle for 11-yard touchdown and a 20-14 overtime win for St. Thomas (Minnesota) over San Diego on Saturday.

After the Toreros missed a 28-yard field goal on their overtime possession, the Tommies went to Adebayo three straight times, with the running back breaking two tackles on his final rush to the end zone.

San Diego had a 50-yard field-goal attempt fall short after it was partially blocked in the final seconds of regulation.

Adebayo also had a 37-yard touchdown run to give the Tommies a 14-7 lead at halftime. San Diego tied the game early in the fourth quarter on Isaiah Williams’ 3-yard rushing TD.

Tommies quarterback Amari Powell threw for a touchdown to Colin Chase for the game’s first points and was intercepted once.

Williams finished with 163 yards on 30 carries for the Toreros. Dom Nankil was 19-of-25 passing for 152 yards with a touchdown pass to Peyton Smith and two interceptions that came in the red zone.

San Diego (3-7, 3-4 Pioneer Football League) outgained St. Thomas 322-220.

The Tommies (7-3, 6-1) are tied for second with Davidson, a game back of Drake with one week of of the regular season remaining.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football