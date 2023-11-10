Pacific ends 11-game skid against Cal, beats Bears 87-79

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Williams scored 23 points and reserve Judson Martindale scored 15 points and Pacific ended an 11-game losing streak to Cal beating the Bears 87-79 on Friday night.

Moe Odum scored 11 points and Tyler Beard added 10 points for Pacific (1-1).

Pacific’s Villiam Garcia Adsten made two foul shots with 7:16 left to give the Tigers a 63-62 and they led the rest of the way. Jaylon Tyson’s layup with 9:19 remaining gave Cal a 62-58 lead and the Bears didn’t score again until Jalen Cone made two foul shots with 4:10 remaining and Cal trailed 73-64.

The Tigers shot 29 for 59 (49.2%) including 13 for 26 for 3-point range.

Cone scored 22 points and and Tyson scored 20 points and collected 11 rebounds for Cal (1-1).

Cal’s win streak against Pacific dated to 1955. The Northern California schools have met just five times in the current century, most recently in Berkeley on Dec. 22, 2021. a 73-53 Cal win.

The Bears host Bakersfield on Monday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball