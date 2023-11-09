No. 21 USC routs Cal State Bakersfield 85-59 behind Isaiah Collier’s 19 points in home opener

By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Collier only knows one speed — fast. The highly touted freshman is finding out he needs to slow down sometimes.

Collier scored 19 points, Oziyah Sellers added a career-high 16 and No. 21 Southern California routed Cal State Bakersfield 85-59 on Thursday night in the Trojans’ home opener.

Collier had a team-high four turnovers, including three straight in the second half. He made 6 of 7 free throws, had five assists and three rebounds.

“Too many turnovers and too many defensive mistakes,” Collier said. “There’s always room for improvement.”

Collier and fellow guard Boogie Ellis operate with great freedom in coach Andy Enfield’s system. But with that comes responsibility.

“They have to make decisions,” Enfield said. “We’re a work in progress right now, including Isaiah Collier. He’s only a freshman, so we can’t rely on him to do everything.”

Coming off a 13-point win over Kansas State in Las Vegas earlier in the week, the Trojans had no trouble with the Roadrunners of the Big West.

USC (2-0) set the tone in the first half, shooting 59% from the floor, scoring 19 points off Bakersfield’s turnovers and leading 47-23 at the break.

The Roadrunners improved their shooting to 45% in the second half, when they were outscored 38-36, but they never made a dent in a deficit that ballooned to 27 points.

Kaleb Higgins led the Roadrunners (1-1) with 19 points and Cameron Wilbon had 10.

DJ Rodman added 15 points and Joshua Morgan had 12 for the Trojans, who counted Chris Rock, Rodman’s soccer pro sister Trinity, and USC student Natalia Bryant among the crowd.

Sellers got the start in place of Kobe Johnson, who is day-to-day with left knee discomfort. He was hurt in Monday’s game.

Ellis was one of five Trojans in double figures, scoring 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting while missing 5 of 6 3-point attempts. He scored 24 points in the season-opening win.

BIG PICTURE

CS Bakersfield: The Roadrunners return top players Higgins (had season-ending knee injury in January) and Marvin McGhee III (started all 33 games last season). They added depth and experience via the transfer portal, bringing in six new players, including 6-foot-6 Fidelis Okereke from Cal State Northridge. They’ll need every bit of it with No. 11 Gonzaga waiting late this month.

USC: The Trojans rolled to their second consecutive double-digit victory and their full roster isn’t yet available. Bronny James, who suffered cardiac arrest in late July, has yet to be cleared to make his college debut. Vincent Iwuchukwu, a 7-foot-1 forward, had spinal surgery after last season and is expected back in the first half of this season.

UP NEXT

CS Bakersfield: Visits California on Monday in a second consecutive game against a Pac-12 opponent.

USC: Hosts UC Irvine on Tuesday in the second of three straight home games.

