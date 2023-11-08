Reserve Lonnie Walker scores 21 points as Nets send Clippers to their 4th road loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Lonnie Walker came off the bench to score 21 points and Day’Ron Sharpe added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Clippers 100-93 on Wednesday night, sending Los Angeles to its fourth road loss.

Cam Thomas scored 14 points in the first half for the nets before leaving the game early in the third period after spraining his left ankle. Dorian Finney-Smith added 12 points for the Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard 17 for the Clippers, who lost their third straight. Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden added 12 points and eight rebounds in his second game with Los Angeles since being acquired from Philadelphia on Oct. 30.

Sharpe gave the Nets a needed boost off the bench, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter. He hit an off-balanced shot off the glass as Zubac tried for the block that put the Nets ahead 98-79 with 6:42 remaining.

Leonard cut the deficit to 94-90 with 1:17 to remaining, but Spencer Dinwiddie answered with a 3-pointer.

Los Angeles called a timeout, but turned over the ball on its following possession and missed two more shots before Royce O’Neal hit a 3-pointer to seal the win for the Nets.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Conclude a four-game trip at Dallas on Friday night.

Nets: Visit the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

___

