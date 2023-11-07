San Jose State defeats UC Irvine 72-64

By The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Anderson had 19 points in San Jose State’s 72-64 win against UC Irvine on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Anderson was 7-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. had 12 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Bent Leuchten finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Anteaters. Devin Tillis added 12 points for UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.