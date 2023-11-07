Hargress’ 16 help UC Riverside take down UC Merced 76-69

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 16 points as UC Riverside beat UC Merced 76-69 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams..

Hargress was 6-of-7 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Highlanders. Jhaylon Martinez added 13 points while going 3 of 9 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Luke Turner was 4-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bobcats were led in scoring by Chris Bramah, who finished with 27 points. Aidan Sevilla added 17 points, four assists and two steals for UC Merced. Jaron Mertle also had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.