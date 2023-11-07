Athletics pick up manager Mark Kotsay’s contract option for 2025 season

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics believe in Mark Kotsay’s leadership through all of the challenges and changes, picking up the manager’s contract option for the 2025 season.

The club made the announcement Tuesday about Kotsay’s future following a 50-112 season that came after Oakland went 60-102 in his first season last year. Kotsay, a former major league outfielder who turns 48 next month, had signed a three-year contract through 2024 with a club option for ’25.

“Mark’s leadership, character and integrity have been a hallmark of his time with the A’s; first as a player and a coach, and, for the last two years, as our manager,” general manager David Forst said in a statement. “Picking up his option was an obvious decision to make for our club, and I look forward to having him lead the A’s on the field through 2025 and hopefully beyond.”

Despite the 110-214 record, Kotsay has helped navigate a positive outlook inside the A’s clubhouse even amid dwindling crowds largely due to owner John Fisher’s plan to relocate to Las Vegas as well as fans seeing their favorite stars leave for years via trades and free agency.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB