San Francisco defeats Bethesda (Calif.) 128-59

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo had 17 points in San Francisco’s 128-59 season-opening win over Bethesda (Calif.) on Monday night.

Mogbo had five rebounds for the Dons. Stefan Todorovic scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Malik Thomas went 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Flames were led in scoring by Jonathan Ileleji, who finished with 18 points. Bethesda also got nine points from Michael Henry. Jonathan Joseph also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

San Francisco hosts Saint Francis (Pa.) on Thursday.

