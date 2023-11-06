Padres decline team option on RHP Michael Wacha, who then declines player option and becomes FA

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres on Monday declined their two-year, $32 million option on right-hander Michael Wacha, who then declined his one-year, $6.5 million option and became a free agent.

The 32-year-old Wacha went 14-4 with a 3.22 ERA over 24 starts in his 11th big league season but also missed time with a shoulder injury. He joined the Padres as a free agent from Boston. He’s also pitched for Tampa Bay, the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres extended one-year qualifying offers to free agent left-handers Blake Snell and Josh Hader. San Diego will receive draft pick compensation if they reject the $20,235,000 offers and sign with another club.

Snell was named a finalist Monday for the NL Cy Young Award. He won the AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay in 2018.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb