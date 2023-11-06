No. 4 UCLA routs Purdue 92-49 and Stanford transfer Lauren Betts scores career-high 20 points

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts wasn’t sure where she should sit at the post-game news conference. The rest of the night the Stanford transfer appeared right at home with her new team.

Betts scored a career-high 20 points in her UCLA debut, Londynn Jones added 20 points and the fourth-ranked Bruins routed Purdue 92-49 Monday night in a matchup of future Big Ten opponents.

“A little bit of nerves but honestly with the confidence of my coaches and my teammates that they have in me, it just makes me go out and do amazing things,” Betts said. “I had a lot of fun. This was such a great first game for me.”

The Bruins never trailed as they opened the 50th year of women’s basketball in Westwood against the alma mater of John Wooden, who guided UCLA’s men’s program to 10 of its record 11 national championships.

UCLA is leaving the Pac-12 next season to join the Midwest-based Big Ten, which suffered another defeat Monday when No. 21 Southern California beat No. 7 Ohio State 83-74.

“We’re not in the Big Ten yet but we’re ready to take them down,” Bruins coach Cori Close said. “I’m cherishing the moments this last Pac-12 year.”

UCLA star Charisma Osborne was scoreless in the first half and finished with 11 points after hitting three 3-pointers in the second half. But the Bruins got plenty of scoring from their other four starters.

“Charisma didn’t get going in the first half, but we had to make sure she got going in the second,” Jones said. “It doesn’t really matter who scores or who gets the credit as long as we’re working together.”

Betts, at 6-foot-7 the tallest player on the floor, transferred from Stanford, where she helped the Cardinal win the Pac-12 regular season title. She shot 9 of 11 from the floor, had seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

“I bring a lot of inside presence. It really helps our shooters get open,” Betts said. “If I just rim run every time and get myself in good position, I think it gives other people great opportunities to score.”

Angela Dugalic added 13 points for the Bruins in her return after missing all of last season because of a knee injury. Kiki Rice had 10 points and 10 assists.

The Boilermakers were led by Caitlyn Harper and Abbey Ellis with 10 points each.

The rout was on early, with UCLA outscoring the Boilermakers 24-8 in the first quarter.

The Bruins used identical 9-0 runs at the end of the first and second quarters to lead 42-24 at halftime. UCLA’s perimeter defense forced the Boilermakers to go 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

UCLA had 29 assists on 35 made baskets and made 13 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers will find out pretty quickly how they stack up by playing four Power 5 teams in their first five games as well as visiting No. 10 Notre Dame in December. They’re looking to make back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances after going 19-11 last season.

UCLA: The Bruins showed they have depth if Osborne isn’t dominating on the offensive end. Betts’ height will help them in the low post, whether she’s scoring, rebounding or altering opponents’ shots.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Southern on Sunday in its home opener.

UCLA: Hosts UC Riverside on Thursday in the second of four straight home games to start the season.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball