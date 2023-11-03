Pitcher Drew Rucinski’s $5 million option declined by Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Drew Rucinski’s $5 million option for next season was declined on Friday by the Oakland Athletics, allowing the right-hander to become a free agent.

The 34-year-old missed the start of the season with a strained left hamstring, then was 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA in four starts in a season cut short on May 15 by a stomach illness. He had a $3 million salary.

Rucinski is 4-8 with a 6.25 ERA in a five-year big-league career that included time with the Los Angeles Angels (2014-2015), Minnesota (2017) and Miami (2018). He pitched in South Korea with the NC Dinos from 2019 to 2022.

___

