Escondido police shoot and kill man who fired gun at them during chase

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Escondido shot and killed a man Friday after he fired a gun at them during a chase, authorities said.

The man, believed to be 48 years old, died at a hospital after the shooting that occurred shortly before 7 a.m. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police in the San Diego County city were sent to a mobile home park after a report that someone was sleeping on a porch, according to San Diego police, who are investigating the shooting under a countywide agreement.

Two officers heading to the scene were then told the man was pushing a motorcycle through the park. They stopped him and learned he had an arrest warrant out of Indiana for a parole violation, police said.

As the officers tried to detain him, the man ran off and at one point reached into his waistband, pulled a gun and fired several shots at them, police said.

Both officers fired back, hitting the man at least once. He fell, rolled over and pointed the gun again. One officer then fired several more shots at him, police said.