Vatrano’s 5th career hat trick leads Ducks past Flyers, 7-4

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Frank Vatrano recorded his fifth career hat trick and Adam Henrique, Ryan Strome, Trevor Zegras and Brett Leason added a goal apiece as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-4 on Saturday.

Lukas Dostal had 27 saves for the Ducks (4-4-0), who are 3-0 on their four-game trip east, with overtime wins in Columbus and Boston before the dominating effort in Philadelphia.

Travis Konecny scored twice to increase his season total to eight while Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee each added a goal for Philadelphia (4-3-1). Backup goaltender Sam Ersson took the loss with 16 saves on 23 shots.

Vatrano has eight goals in Anaheim’s first eight games of the season. Saturday was his second hat trick of the season, matching his three-goal effort against Carolina on Oct. 15. His first goal, a sharp wrist shot between the circles, beat Ersson just under the top shelf to make it 2-0 in the first period.

Vatrano scored midway through the second when an extended video replay determined a poked shot from the side of the net broke the goal line between Ersson’s pad and glove. His final tally was a shorthanded breakaway where he went high to Ersson’s stick side.

Strome added two assists after his goal, which started Anaheim’s scoring just 58 seconds into the game.

Konecny recorded his third multigoal game of the season for the Flyers.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Wrap up four-game road trip on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Flyers: Host Carolina on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl