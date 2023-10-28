LA Police Department says YouTube account suspended after posting footage of violent attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday its YouTube account was suspended by the company after the department posted video of a violent assault in an attempt to get the public’s help and that its appeal for reinstatement was denied.

The department’s announcement was posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison said Saturday he did not have details on when the department was notified of the suspension or when its appeal was denied. YouTube, which is owned by Google, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Saturday.

“The YouTube channel for LAPD HQ has been temporarily suspended after we posted a video of a brutal attack in Pacific Division asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. We have appealed the suspension and have been denied,” the department said.

The department sought the public’s help in an Oct. 26 news release describing a “brutal assault” in which two suspects punched a victim and struck the victim in the head with bolt cutters. Detectives wanted help identifying the two suspects.

The accompanying video on the news release was removed “for violating YouTube’s Terms of Service,” according to a note on the video.

The department said it will continue communicating critical information to the public on its website.

Video of the assault remains posted on X.