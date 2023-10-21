Novak scores twice to lead the Predators over the reeling Sharks, 5-1

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Novak scored twice, Juuse Saros made 31 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Saturday night.

Kiefer Sherwood and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist and Samuel Fagemo also scored for the Predators, winners of two in a row. Gustav Nyquist had two assists.

“It took us a little while to get to our game,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I didn’t love our first, just a little bit slow on everywhere, but I thought we hung in there.”

Tomas Hertl scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves for the winless Sharks, who are 0-4-1. San Jose has scored just seven goals in their five games.

“It’s tough, I think we played a pretty good game,” Hertl said. ”In the second, we stopped playing for one minute, and it kind of changed the game.”

Fagemo scored the game’s first goal at 17:15 of the opening period with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle with Nashville on a power play.

Novak and Sherwood scored goals 12 seconds apart early in the second to break the game open.

“Today was a good step for us,” Novak said. “We made some plays, had some looks and got on the board a couple of times.”

Novak struck again at 2:47 of the third on a power play. His four goals this season lead the Predators.

Hertl snapped Saros’ shutout bid at 10:33 of the third from in close, and Evangelista scored his first of the season for Nashville at 13:26 of the third.

ACTIVE SECOND PERIOD

Sherwood was busy in Saturday’s second period. He posted a Gordie Howe hat trick of a goal, an assist and fighting major in the span of 6:46 in the frame. In addition to his goal, Sherwood assisted on Novak’s goal at 2:06 and then fought former Predator Luke Kunin at 8:52.

“It all adds up to a win,” Sherwood said. “The fight kind of just happened, but it was nice to just get rewarded after battling the last couple of games.”

Playing in his 125th NHL game, it was the first time he posted a goal, assist and fighting major in the same game.

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION

Fagemo, claimed off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings prior to the start of the season, was a healthy scratch for Nashville’s first five games. Prior to Saturday, Fagemo had two goals scored in 13 career NHL games.

“It was a learning process for me and very helpful to just watch games and learn the systems and stuff,” Fagemo said of waiting for his turn to enter the lineup. “I felt good out there today.”

Nashville’s group of forwards became a little more crowded Saturday when the team claimed Liam Foudy off of waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Philip Tomasino was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit Florida Tuesday.

Predators: Host Vancouver on Tuesday.