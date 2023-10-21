Marchand scores twice, Pastrnak has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Kings 4-2 to stay unbeaten

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Marchand scored twice, David Pastrnak added three points and became the first Boston player in 21 years with a goal in each of the first four games, and the Bruins remained unbeaten with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

It is the third time in Marchand’s 15-year career he has recorded a point in each of the Bruins’ first four games (three goals, three assists). He scored Boston’s final two goals and had an assist in the first period.

Pastrnak, who was second in the league with 61 goals last season, had a goal and two assists. He is the first Bruin since Dimitri Kvartalnov in 1992-93 to open the season with a goal in four straight games.

Pastrnak is off to another fast start with five goals and eight points.

Morgan Geekie scored the go-ahead goal in the second period for the Bruins, who are off to their first 4-0 start since 1990-91.

Los Angeles had its two-game winning streak snapped on a night when Anze Kopitar skated in his 1,297th career game, passing Dustin Brown for most games played in franchise history.

Los Angeles’ Alex Laferriere scored his first NHL goal to tie it at 1 in the second period before Geekie and Marchand scored in a 48-second span later in the period to put the Bruins up for good.

Boston’s Derek Forbert had a pair of assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 32 shots.

Carl Grundstrum also scored for Los Angeles, and Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

Pastrnak opened the scoring at 13:10 of the first period. with a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that went off the crossbar and into the net. Marchand set up the goal when he kept possession of the puck near the boards while taking a hit and made a great cross-ice pass to Pastrnak.

Laferriere evened it at 1 at 6:28 of the second period on a breakaway. The 21-year old forward, who was playing in his fifth NHL game, was able to get a wrist shot as he was going down to one knee after being pressured from behind by Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo. Laferriere put it past Swayman’s blocker side.

Geekie put in his first as a member of the Bruins at 14:45 of the second with a rebound after Derek Forbert’s shot from near the blue line went off Milan Lucic’s skate.

Marchand then made it a two-goal lead at 15:33 when his wrist shot from the top of the slot went between Talbot’s legs for his second of the season. Marchand extended the lead to 4-1 at 17:48 of the third after getting a great pass from Pastrnak in front of the net.

Grundstrum got one back for the Kings with a power-play goal with 1:12 remaining, his third goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Remain in Southern California to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Kings: Host the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday.

