Southern California sheriff’s deputy shot and hospitalized in unknown condition

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Southern California was shot and taken to the hospital for surgery Wednesday night, authorities said.

The deputy was shot in Palm Desert, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said shortly before 8 p.m.

The department statements on X — formerly Twitter — initially said the deputy’s condition wasn’t known and later said the deputy was in surgery.

The Sheriff’s Department also said a suspect was in custody but didn’t immediately provide other details.

Palm Desert is in California’s Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs.