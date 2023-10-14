Sione Vaki’s 158 yards lead No. 16 Utah’s powerful running game in a 34-14 win over Cal

JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sione Vaki ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed for 94 yards and a score to lead No. 16 Utah past California 34-14 on Saturday.

Bryson Barnes threw for 128 yards and ran for 50 more and a touchdown for the Utes (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12).

Vaki, who also is Utah’s starting strong safety, averaged 10.5 yards per carry as the Utahs amassed a season-high 317 rushing yards.

Fernando Mendoza threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start for Cal. The Bears (3-4, 1-2 Pac-12) generated just 66 yards on the ground against a stifling Utah defense after averaging 216.8 over their first six games.

Jaydn Ott broke a pair of tackles after catching a short pass along the sideline and raced 48 yards to give California a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bears converted two third downs on the drive, including Ott’s scoring play, but failed to convert another one until late in the third quarter.

Utah took over in the second quarter behind its punishing running attack. Jackson scored from 3 yards after Lander Barton’s interception at midfield, and Vaki made it 14-7 at half when he ran in from the 1 on a direct snap.

Barnes’ 4-yard run made it 24-7 in the third after Jonah Elliss forced a fumble and Cole Bishop recovered at the Cal 13.

Vaki put the game away when he made a cut and raced 72 yards untouched down the sideline to make it 31-14 with 6:51 left.

THE TAKEAWAY

California: An inability to stop the run, coupled with multiple turnovers, doomed the Bears following a promising start.

Utah: After struggling to run the ball in recent games, the Utes settled into a groove early. That allowed the offense to have one of its best games of the season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah has a chance to move up following a strong performance on both sides of the ball.

UP NEXT

California hosts USC on October 28.

Utah visits USC on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll