Robinson, Cordeiro light it up for San Jose State in 52-24 rout of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kairee Robinson scored four touchdowns, Chevan Cordeiro threw for two, and San Jose State erupted for 38 points in the second half to defeat New Mexico 52-24 on Saturday night.

The Spartans trailed 17-14 at halftime before blowing the game open with 24 points in the third quarter. The run included two long touchdown passes by Cordeiro — 55 yards to Robinson and 54 yards to Nick Nash — and a 19-yard TD run by Robinson. A short touchdown run by Robinson early in the fourth quarter, followed by a 93-yard drive to Quali Conley’s 3-yard TD run gave San Jose State a 52-17 lead.

Conley gained 123 yards rushing and San Jose State (2-5, 1-2 Mountain West) had a total of 259 yards on the ground. Cordeiro completed only 8 of 17 passes but had a total of 272 yards through the air.

Dylan Hopkins was 13-of-24 passing for 187 yards for the Lobos (2-4, 0-2) and was intercepted once.

Despite the loss, the Lobos surpassed last season’s point total of 157 and have scored 167 points through six games this season.

The Lobos were last in FBS in total offense in each of the past two years and have climbed to the low 70s this season.

