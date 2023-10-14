Kings GM Blake says forward Viktor Arvidsson may need back surgery, sidelining him for months

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson apparently needs another surgery on his back, general manager Rob Blake says.

Blake told the team’s official broadcasters Saturday night that Arvidsson probably needs back surgery, which would sideline him for an extended period. The team didn’t immediately confirm Blake’s statements.

The 30-year-old Arvidsson was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday. The Swedish forward also had back surgery in spring 2022 to correct an injury that forced him to miss the postseason, but he recovered and played throughout the 2022-23 season, scoring 59 points.

Blake said Arvidsson hurt his back in the Kings’ first practice after their last preseason game.

“Looks like he may have to have surgery next week for a repair, which would take him out month to month,” Blake said. “So we had to put him on long-term (injured reserve), which allowed us to recall some players for (a game against Carolina on Saturday). But (you’re) never going to replace a player like Arvi. Very tenacious, generates a lot of shots, but keeps the team in it most of the time and gets guys going, too.”

Arvidsson has 173 goals and 174 assists in parts of nine NHL seasons with Nashville and Los Angeles, which acquired him in a trade in July 2021. He scored a career-high 34 goals in the 2018-19 season for the Predators, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

Arvidsson is in the final season of a seven-year contract worth just under $30 million.

