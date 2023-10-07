5 people hospitalized after shooting in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, authorities say

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Five people were hospitalized following a shooting near Los Angeles Saturday evening, authorities said.

Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. to a commercial area of Inglewood, according to a dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Five patients were transported with gunshot wounds, the dispatcher said. It wasn’t immediately known what condition the victims were in, if there was a suspect in custody or what led up to the shooting.

The Inglewood Police Department closed several surrounding blocks at the scene about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Aerial news footage showed a car with shattered windows parked in a lot.