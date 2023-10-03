Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the House in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the House in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the House in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.