A final vote is underway on whether to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker in a remarkable showdown on the House floor
WASHINGTON (AP) — A final vote is underway on whether to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker in a remarkable showdown on the House floor.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A final vote is underway on whether to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker in a remarkable showdown on the House floor.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.