Tompkins’ 2 TDs in 1st half stake UC Davis to early lead in 31-13 victory over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Trent Tompkins ran for two first-half touchdowns as UC Davis built a 26-0 lead and cruised to a 31-13 win over Cal Poly in a Big Sky Conference battle on Saturday night.

The Aggies dominated the game, with more than 200 yards more offense and 10 minutes more time of possession than Cal Poly.

Miles Hastings was 27 of 48 passing for 242 yards for UC Davis (3-2, 1-1). Tompkins gained 89 yards on 12 carries to lead the Aggies ground game while the defense held the Mustangs to just 14 net yards rushing.

Bo Kelly found Evan Burkhart with a 15-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half to put the Mustangs on the board, 24-7, and Troy Fletcher scored from the 2 with 5:59 left in the game.

Kelly finished 19 of 37 for 191 yards and a touchdown for Cal Poly (2-3, 0-2).

