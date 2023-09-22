Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman reaches 200 hits for first time in his career

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman reached 200 hits for the first time in his career with a single in the first inning on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ seven-time All-Star singled to right off San Francisco’s Sean Manaea. Freeman was greeted with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” as he stood on first base. He saluted the crowd by removing his helmet.

On Monday, he became the first Dodgers first baseman in history to join the 20-20 club and just the second first baseman with 20-plus steals. Jackie Robinson had 29 in 1947. Freeman has 26 homers and 21 stolen bases.

Earlier in the week, Freeman became one of four players in MLB history to post 25-plus homers, 50-plus doubles and 20-plus stolen bases in a season. He remains four doubles shy of becoming the first player with 60-plus doubles since Charlie Gehringer (60) and Joe Medwick (64) in 1936.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb