Giants right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb leaves game in 3rd inning after injury

PHOENIX (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb left Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning after apparently aggravating a left hip injury that’s been bothering him since mid-June.

The 35-year-old Cobb hadn’t pitched since Sept. 11 while the team tried to give him time to recover. Cobb was throwing to Alek Thomas in the third when he grimaced in pain after releasing a pitch.

After a short discussion on the mound, Cobb left with medical staff.

Cobb gave up five earned runs over the first two innings. He entered 7-6 with a 3.62 ERA. Left-hander Alex Wood replaced Cobb on the mound.

