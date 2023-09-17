Soto’s 2 homers lead Padres to 1st 4-game winning streak and 10-1 win over Athletics

By ERIC HE

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Juan Soto homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and the San Diego Padres won their fourth straight game for the first time this season, beating the Oakland Athletics 10-1 on Sunday.

The Padres had been the only team in baseball this season to not have a win streak of over three games. Their success resulted in another dubious mark for the A’s, whose 103 losses this season are the most in franchise history since 1979.

Soto hit a two-run drive in the seventh and the grand slam in the next inning to blow the game open and give him 32 homers on the year, two shy of his career-high set in 2019 with the Nationals.

Both starting pitchers threw three scoreless innings before being replaced — Joe Boyle for the A’s and Nick Martinez for the Padres. Avila (2-2) recorded the win for the Padres after making his first relief appearance in nearly a month.

Boyle made his major league debut after being acquired by the A’s for reliever Sam Moll at the trade deadline. Boyle tarted the season in Double-A but quickly rose through the ranks, making three starts at Triple-A Las Vegas for the A’s before being called up. The 24-year-old had four strikeouts in three innings — including twice striking out Fernando Tatis Jr. looking.

But the Padres teed off on the A’s relievers for 13 hits.

Ken Waldichuk (3-8), who replaced Boyle in the fourth inning, immediately gave up three straight hits. Luis Campusano knocked in Manny Machado with an RBI single to left. An infield single later in the inning by Eguy Rosario put the Padres up 2-0.

Matthew Batten added to the Padres’ lead with a two-run single in the sixth.

Brent Rooker hit a solo homer in the eighth for the A’s lone run.

FINAL HOMECOMING?

Sunday could have marked Padres manager Bob Melvin’s final game in Oakland as a manager, with the A’s planning to relocate to Las Vegas. Melvin, who helmed the A’s from 2011 to 2021 and grew up in the Bay Area, circled this series on this calendar because it probably will be the final time for him.

“It could be pretty sad in the fact that I might not be back here on the field,” said Melvin, while also noting that the A’s could extend their lease at the Coliseum as the stadium in Las Vegas is built.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: 2B Ha-Seong Kim was held out of the lineup with abdominal pain. He had just returned on Saturday after turning his ankle on Friday night.

Athletics: LHP Sean Newcomb was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained knee, effectively ending his season. Boyle took his spot on the roster. … OF JJ Bleday, who suffered a left knee sprain on Aug. 13, is expected to run the bases this week and could see a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Padres: Michael Wacha (11-4, 3.43 ERA) takes the mound when San Diego opens up a series at home against Colorado on Monday.

Athletics: JP Sears (5-11, 4.45 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game home series against Seattle.

