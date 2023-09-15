DeAndre Hopkins’ ankle has him questionable for Titans’ home opener vs Chargers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed a third straight practice Friday, making him questionable for the Tennessee Titans’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with an injured ankle.

“I feel good,” Hopkins said Friday. “It’s a process. I’m getting ready and getting my body prepared for whatever is next.”

Hopkins, who caught seven passes for 65 yards in his Tennessee debut, suffered the injury late in the Titans’ 16-15 loss at New Orleans last week.

“On the last offensive snap, I kind of just rolled up on my ankle pretty good,” Hopkins said.

The Titans will be without two starters in their secondary with coach Mike Vrabel declaring out both cornerback Kristian Fulton with a hamstring and safety Amani Hooker who remains in the concussion protocol and hasn’t practiced all week.

Starting left guard Peter Skoronski missed Friday’s practice and is questionable after being added to the injury report with an illness.

Running back Tyjae Spears (groin), defensive tackle Teair Tart (groin), cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (knee) all took part in the open portion of Friday’s practice.

Vrabel said Radunz, the 2021 second-round pick returning from a torn ACL, will be active Sunday.

“That’s a testament to him and how hard he worked and the process here to get him back and get him ready to go,” Vrabel said. “He feels comfortable and confident. So excited to have him with us this weekend.”

