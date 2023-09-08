A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled a rural area of Northern California but no damage has been reported

CASSEL, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 5 earthquake struck a rural area of Northern California’s Shasta County on Friday but there were no immediate reports of damage in the lightly populated region.

The quake hit at 10:24 a.m. and was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of the city of Redding, near the tiny community of Cassel, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 9 miles (14.8 kilometers).

The county sheriff’s office did not receive any immediate reports of damage.

The USGS citizen reporting website received more than 300 responses from people who felt the quake, including a few in southern Oregon about 90 miles (145 kilometers) to the north.