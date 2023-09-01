Atlantic Coast Conference inviting Stanford, California and SMU to join the league in 2024-25, sources tell AP
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference inviting Stanford, California and SMU to join the league in 2024-25, sources tell AP.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference inviting Stanford, California and SMU to join the league in 2024-25, sources tell AP.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.