Contreras homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Padres 6-5 in 10 innings

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras homered twice, pinch-hitter Tommy Edman singled in the deciding run in the 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Edman slammed the first pitch from Josh Hader (0-2) to left field with one out to bring in Maysn Winn. Richie Palacios set up the winning run with a two-strike bunt to move Winn to third.

Contreras cut it to 4-3 in the sixth with his first homer, then tied it at 5 with a two-run homer in the eighth off Robert Suarez. Contreras has 15 homers. He three multi-homer games this season and 14 overall.

JoJo Romero (4-1) struck out two batters in the 10th.

Luis Campusano homered for San Diego, which has lost four of five to fall to 7-16 in August. The Padres are 0-11 in extra-inning games.

Matthew Batten had four hits for San Diego. Ha-Seong Kim had two hits and reached base three times. He drove in a run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness) pitched for Triple-A Memphis and allowed five runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. OF Lars Nootbaar will start for Memphis on Wednesday and Thursday. He has been out since August 18 because of a lower abdomen contusion. He is likely to rejoin the team Friday.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (6-10, 4.66) will face San Diego LHP Rich Hill (7-13, 5.21) in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday.

