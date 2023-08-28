UCLA will start Ethan Garbers at QB, but Moore and Schlee will also see playing time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA will go with three quarterbacks during Saturday’s opener against Coastal Carolina.

Coach Chip Kelly said before Monday’s practice that Ethan Garbers will get the start but that Collin Schlee and Dante Moore will see playing time during the game.

Other than Garbers taking the first snap, Kelly said they will figure out how to divide the snaps later in the week. It’s also the first time in Kelly’s 29 years of coaching in college that he has gone into an opener without a clear starter.

“It is a unique situation, but they deserve to play. It’s the only fair way to do it,” Kelly said. “They all competed at a high level. We said it was going to be authentic and organic and this is what it is right now.”

Garbers, a redshirt junior, has seen action in 11 games over the past two years. His lone start came in a 2021 loss at Utah.

The Newport Beach, California, native started his career at Washington before transferring to UCLA in 2020.

Schlee made 11 starts for Kent State last season before transferring to the West Coast. He passed for 2,109 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

Moore is the first five-star recruit Kelly has landed since coming to Westwood. He was an early enrollee and participated in spring drills.

Kelly said he has been pleased with Moore’s accuracy and decision-making in practice but wants to see it during a game.

