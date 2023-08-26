Padres place Jake Cronenworth on the 10-day IL with a fractured right wrist, ending his season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed Jake Cronenworth on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a fractured right wrist, ending his season.

Cronenworth got hurt when he was hit by a 93-mph sinker from Brewers reliever Andrew Chafin during San Diego’s 7-3 loss Friday night in Milwaukee. X-rays confirmed what Cronenworth had already suspected, and further examination revealed a non-displaced fracture of the distal ulna bone.

“It sucks,” Cronenworth said. “I want to be out there with my teammates and helping us get to the playoffs.”

The 29-year-old Cronenworth batted .229 with 10 homers and 48 RBIs in 127 games this season for underachieving San Diego. He agreed to an $80 million, seven-year contract on April 1 that kicks in for next season.

“Jake, obviously, is one of our core guys,” Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller said. “What he brings to the team every single day, that’s gonna be hard to replace for sure. The good news for Jake is no surgery. Cast it up and hopefully (have a) pretty straightforward recovery.”

Infielder Matthew Batten was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take Cronenworth’s spot on the roster. Garrett Cooper started in place of Cronenworth at first base Saturday against the Brewers.

