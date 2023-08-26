Ohtani declined imaging after leaving Aug. 3 start with cramping, Angels GM Perry Minasian says

By CHARLES O’BRIEN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday.

Ohtani returned to the mound six days later and beat San Francisco, throwing 97 pitches over six innings while allowing only an unearned run. He then skipped a turn, citing fatigue.

Ohtani was removed from Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati after his 26th pitch, and a scan revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

“The only time we had imaging was after he felt the injury,” Minasian said. “The imaging was offered earlier in the year and him and his representation turned it down.”

Ohtani remained in the game against the Mariners as the designated hitter and went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Minasian didn’t fault the lack of a scan then.

“I understand why,” he said. “It was a cramp in his finger, and they didn’t think it warranted imaging.”

Ohtani has not spoken with the media since the injury was revealed Wednesday. He is remaining in the Angels lineup as the DH and the team said Ohtani hasn’t determined whether he will have a second Tommy John surgery.

“Me, personally, I have zero regrets,” Minasian said. “There’s injuries that happen in baseball. This is an unfortunate one. It’s obviously tough for us, tough for him, and tough for the game.”

Ohtani had his first Tommy John surgery in late 2018, following his AL Rookie of the Year season. Minasian said this injury was to a different part of the elbow and produced a different set of symptoms.

