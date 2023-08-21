Southern California hiring Washington’s Jennifer Cohen as athletic director, AP source says

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Cohen is being hired as Southern California’s athletic director after seven years in the same post at the University of Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring not has been announced. USC scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

ESPN was the first to report the move.

Cohen will become the first female athletic director in USC’s storied history. She replaces Mike Bohn, who resigned in May after 3 1/2 years, citing “ongoing health challenges.”

There also was an athletic department review and complaints about Bohn’s management style and behavior.

Cohen had been at Washington for 24 years and was named athletic director in 2016. She is a Southern California native and graduate of San Diego State. Cohen also would be the second straight USC AD who wasn’t a former Trojans football player and had no administrative experience.

Cohen recently oversaw Washington’s move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten, which is effective in 2024. USC started the Pac-12 dominos last June when it announced along with UCLA that they were headed to the Big Ten.

Cohen is also a member of the College Football Playoff committee and takes over an athletic program that has had a recent run of success in its marquee sports.

Football is ranked sixth in The Associated Press preseason poll in its second season under Lincoln Riley, and men’s basketball has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Andy Enfield and features the nation’s top incoming freshman class, which includes Isaiah Collier and Bronny James.

Women’s basketball made the NCAA Tournament in its second season under Lindsay Gottlieb and beach volleyball has won three straight national championships.

