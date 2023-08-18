MLB reschedules 3 Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary.

The changes were announced by MLB as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Each of the games — Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers — will now be played Saturday as part of split doubleheaders.

The first game in San Diego begins at 12:10 p.m. local time, and the second is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. The opener at Angel Stadium starts at 1:07 p.m. local time, and the nightcap is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. The games at Dodger Stadium are scheduled for 12 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

“I’ve lived here 52 years, I’ve never heard something like this,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “Part of me is like, ‘Wow.’ Part of you is excited to see what goes on with these things, but I’ll be honest, the more I read about and hear about it, I get a little bit nervous, too.”

Hillary grew in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph (230 kph) to 130 mph (215 kph). It was forecast to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night, and a tropical storm when approaching Southern California on Sunday.

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

“To be completely honest, I didn’t even know hurricanes were an option out here,” Tampa Bay pitcher Zach Eflin said. “I didn’t find that out until today. I just pray it will be a tropical storm by the time it hits the land here.”

