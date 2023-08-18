California appeals court revives lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California appeals court revives lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California appeals court revives lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.