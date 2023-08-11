Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 behind Lynn for 6th straight victory and improve to 10-1 in August

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What a difference pitching for a first-place team is making for Lance Lynn.

The 36-year-old veteran won his third consecutive start with the surging Los Angeles Dodgers in a 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Lynn was 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA in 21 starts for the Chicago White Sox, who are next-to-last in the AL Central, before being acquired shortly before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Now he’s 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

“The first half wasn’t any good and right now I’m in a good spot,” Lynn said. “It’s exciting. It’s like the season has a rebirth for me.”

Lynn (9-9) allowed just an unearned run and four hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out nine and walked one.

“Lance was great,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Those guys extended some at-bats, made him work a little bit and got his pitch count up. Just felt that right there he gave us what he needed to and he’ll have an extra day before his next start.”

Freddie Freeman drove in two runs, Amed Rosario grounded into a fielder’s choice for the go-ahead RBI in the fifth inning and the Dodgers scored four more in the sixth. They took their sixth game in a row, equaling their season-high winning streak accomplished four times. Los Angeles improved to 10-1 in August and moved a season-best 7 1/2 games ahead of second-place San Francisco.

“We’re taking care of business,” Roberts said. “Offensively we just hang in there and if you give us an opportunity, we’re going to take advantage of it.”

Mookie Betts doubled leading off the fifth and went to third on Freeman’s flyout. Austin Gomber (9-9) hit Will Smith with a pitch before Rosario grounded to third, scoring Betts for a 2-1 lead while Smith was out at second.

Rosario was caught stealing second to end the inning, but the Dodgers tacked on four runs in the sixth.

David Peralta had an RBI double and Betts was hit in the back by Jake Bird’s pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in Chris Taylor. Jurickson Profar botched the catch on Freeman’s sacrifice fly to deep left field for an error, and Smith’s sac fly made it 6-1.

Rockies reliever Justin Bruihl was tagged for four runs — three earned — and two hits in one-third of an inning against his former team. The left-hander was acquired by Colorado for cash on Aug. 1.

Los Angeles had 17 baserunners through seven innings, while five pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts and two walks against the last-place Rockies.

The first four Dodgers got aboard in the third, capped by Freeman’s bases-loaded RBI single that made it 1-0. Gomber retired the next three to end the inning.

Gomber gave up two runs and eight hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out two and walked one.

Colorado’s lone run came on Brendan Rodgers’ infield single to third and a throwing error by third baseman Kiké Hernández in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Rodgers was in the lineup at DH after missing three straight games with a hamstring issue. … OF Charlie Blackmon (hand) will play weekend games at Triple-A Albuquerque and could be close to returning to the lineup.

Dodgers: RHP Yency Almonte said he caught his cleat in a hole on the mound, hyperextending his right knee with two outs in the ninth. He will be re-evaluated Saturday. “Maybe just a sprain,” he said. “I thought I could get through it but obviously didn’t happen.” He walked off with a slight limp.

SALUTING FERNANDO

The Dodgers retired Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey before the game. His number was cut into the center-field grass and stenciled in white on the back of the mound. Among those on hand to honor the 1981 NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award winner were Sandy Koufax and Mike Scioscia, as well as a mariachi band in honor of Valenzuela’s Mexican heritage.

UP NEXT

RHP Peter Lambert (2-3, 5.57 ERA) starts Saturday for the Rockies against Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin (7-4, 4.42).

