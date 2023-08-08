Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion in the feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.