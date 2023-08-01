Skip to Content
AP California

UCLA promotes Georgeton to assistant, hires 2 more assistant basketball coaches

KION
By
Published 11:07 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has promoted Nate Georgeton to assistant on coach Mick Cronin’s basketball staff and added two assistants.

Georgeton has spent the last four seasons at UCLA as video coordinator and the team’s director of student-athlete development. He replaces Ivo Simovic, who left after one year to be an assistant with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

Nemanja Jovanovic and Brendyn Taylor were added to the staff.

Jovanovic will serve as both an assistant and director of international recruiting. He has had stints at UT Arlington, DePaul and SMU.

Taylor spent the last two seasons as a grad assistant at St. John’s. At UCLA, he will help with player development, scouting and oversee a mentoring program for incoming freshmen. Taylor played basketball at Southern California and professionally in Germany.

The NCAA in January approved an increase of two basketball coaches who can participate in skill instruction but may not recruit off campus.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content