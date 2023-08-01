Skip to Content
Mookie Betts returns to the Dodgers’ lineup after missing 2 games with a sore ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts is back in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup after missing two games with a sore right ankle.

The All-Star was set to start in right field and bat his usual leadoff position on Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

Betts sat out weekend games against the Cincinnati Reds after getting hurt in the batter’s box last Friday trying to avoid a pitch.

Betts is batting .356 with eight homers, 21 RBIs, 24 runs scored and 24 walks in his last 24 games.

Catcher Will Smith also returned to the lineup after leaving Sunday’s game in the fourth inning with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

Associated Press

