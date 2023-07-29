Max Muncy blasts two home runs, helps Dodgers rally past Reds 3-2

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a pair of two-out homers, including a go-ahead shot in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday night.

Muncy had the Dodgers’ only two hits as he snapped an 0-for-9 skid with his 26th and 27th homers. The rest of the lineup went 0 for 25, including Freddie Freeman and David Peralta who were each hitless in four at-bats.

Both of Muncy’s homers came off Luke Weaver (2-3). Muncy gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the first with a 400-foot shot to right. In the sixth, he snapped a 2-all tie with a 371-foot blast into the lower right-field seats.

Muncy got the green light from manager Dave Roberts to swing away on a 3-0 count.

“We get the green light quite a bit, but they usually trust me knowing that I’m not going to just swing to swing,” Muncy said. “If it’s a pitch right where I’m looking, I’ll take a hack at it. But I’ve taken plenty of 3-0 strikes this year when I’ve had the green light.”

The Reds had the potential tying run at second in the eighth. Matt McLain singled off reliever Brusdar Graterol and took second on pinch hitter Kevin Newman’s groundout. After Graterol struck out Spencer Steer, Evan Phillips came on and retired Joey Votto on a groundout to first to end the inning.

Phillips got the final four outs to earn his 13th save.

“It was pretty much Max and Evan versus the Reds tonight,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

The Dodgers bullpen wobbled in the sixth when the Reds tied it 2-all.

Caleb Ferguson gave up a leadoff double to Elly De La Cruz and TJ Friedl reached on an infield single to second. Newman’s sacrifice fly to right scored De La Cruz.

Steer’s RBI single scored Friedl with the tying run. Votto walked before Ferguson exited.

Joe Kelly (2-5) got the victory in his Dodgers debut after being traded from the Chicago White Sox a day earlier.

“Obviously, Max put the team on his back. That was fun to watch,” Kelly said. “The whole entire game was great — defense, pitching, great team win.”

Kelly’s wild pitch sailed to the backstop and moved Votto to second and Steer to third. The right-hander then walked Christian Encarnacion-Strand to load the bases.

“Joe is a different bird,” Roberts said. “He just rises to the bigger moments. He thrives on taking on inherited runners.”

Kelly retired pinch hitter Will Benson on a called third strike to end the inning, drawing cheers from fans who have fond memories of Kelly’s previous stint with the team.

“The crowd was awesome,” Kelly said. “It helped definitely the four hours of sleep I had last night, I was a little bit groggy, but when it comes time to pitch it’s always an adrenaline rush.”

Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan gave up two hits over five innings, struck out five and walked one in his first scoreless start since his major league debut on June 16 against San Francisco.

“I was definitely feeling a lot better than the past couple weeks,” Sheehan said. “Just being on the attack and trusting stuff in the zone. Before I was being a little defensive and I don’t like pitching like that.”

After giving up a leadoff double to Luke Maile in the third, Sheehan retired his final nine consecutive batters.

Weaver allowed three runs — one earned — and two hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (left heel pain) was scratched shortly before the game.

Dodgers: RF Mookie Betts (right ankle soreness) was scratched a few hours before game time. … LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) threw a three-inning simulated game. There was no immediate decision on his next move.

HONORING OREL

Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Orel Hershiser was inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball in a pregame ceremony. Among those on hand were Sandy Koufax, Fernando Valenzuela, Rick Dempsey and more of Hershiser’s teammates from the 1988 World Series championship team. Kirk Gibson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015, spoke by video, saying he was in Alaska.

“It’s nice to be recognized for all the times you tried to be your best in the past,” Hershiser said before the on-field presentation.

The honor recognizes former Dodger greats and their on and off the field impact on the franchise.

UP NEXT

RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.64 ERA) makes his second start this season against LA in the series finale Sunday. He lost 6-0 on June 6, giving up three runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings. RHP Michael Grove (2-2, 6.19) faces the Reds for the first time in his career.

