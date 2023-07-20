Skip to Content
Padres activate RHP Suarez off IL, option knuckleballer Waldron to Triple-A

Published 11:00 AM

TORONTO (AP) — Padres right-hander Robert Suarez was activated off the 60-day injured list before Thursday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays. Suarez signed a $46 million, five-year contract to stay with the Padres last November but has not pitched this season because of a sore elbow.

Right-handed knuckleballer Matt Waldron was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. To make room for Suarez on San Diego’s 40-man roster, LHP José Castillo was designated for assignment.

Suarez appeared in 45 games in 2022, going 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA. The 31-year-old made his major league debut on April 7, giving up three runs and not recording an out against Arizona. He would allow only nine earned runs the rest of the season.

Suarez had a 3.00 ERA over seven appearances in the postseason. He took the loss in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series when the Padres were eliminated by Philadelphia.

