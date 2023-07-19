Skip to Content
Yankees’ Harrison Bader leaves with bruised ribs after being hit by pitch

Published 7:02 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader left during the sixth inning Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels because of bruised ribs after being hit by Jose Soriano’s pitch.

Bader went to first base, but was replaced in center field by Isiah Kiner-Falefa when the Yankees took the field in the bottom of the sixth.

Bader was 0 for 2 after hitting safely in eight of his last 12 games.

Associated Press

