Machado drives in 2, Darvish pitches 6 innings for win as Padres blank Jays 2-0

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Yu Darvish and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Manny Machado drove in the only runs of the game with a two-run single and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Wednesday night.

Juan Soto walked three times as the Padres won their second straight after losing the previous three. San Diego won a road series for the first time since taking two of three at Colorado June 9-11.

The shutout was San Diego’s ninth. Toronto was blanked for the fifth time.

Darvish (7-6) pitched six innings to win back-to-back starts. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked three and struck out seven.

Steven Wilson worked the seventh, Nick Martinez pitched around a pair of singles in the eighth and Josh Hader finished for his 23rd save in 27 chances.

Machado came in with an NL-best 19 RBI in 13 games in July and added to that total with a two-out single off Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos in the fifth.

Trent Grisham got the rally started with a one-out walk and Ha-Seong Kim was hit by a pitch. Fernando Tatis Jr. struck out before a double steal put runners at second and third. Toronto intentionally walked Soto to load the bases for Machado, who broke a scoreless tie with a base hit to center.

Berríos (8-7) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out nine. The right-hander is winless in four starts.

Toronto lost for just the fifth time in Berríos’ past 27 home starts, dating to 2021.

The Blue Jays, who lost 9-1 in Tuesday’s series opener, went without an extra-base hit for the second straight game, disappointing a season-high crowd of 42,948.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Robert Suarez (elbow) joined the team in Toronto on Wednesday and could be activated off the IL as early as Thursday, manager Bob Melvin said. Suarez signed a $46 million, five-year contract to stay with the Padres in November but has yet to pitch this season.

Blue Jays: Toronto selected the contract of OF Jordan Luplow from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned OF Nathan Lukes to the Bisons. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays transferred RHP Adam Cimber (shoulder) from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Toronto’s George Springer made a leaping catch on the warning track in right field to retire Padres 1B Jake Cronenworth for the first out of the sixth.

ONE TO REMEMBER

With Tatis starting at DH, Padres OF Taylor Kohlwey made his major league debut in right field and batted eighth. Kohlwey singled off Berríos in the sixth for his first career hit.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (9-5, 4.12 ERA) starts Thursday afternoon’s series finale. LHP Blake Snell (6-7, 2.71) goes for the Padres.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports