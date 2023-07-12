Skip to Content
Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash on Wednesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed righty reliever Daniel Hudson on the 60-day injured list with a right knee MCL sprain.

Miller was designated for assignment on July 8. He had a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven games with the Brewers.

The 27-year-old has been in the major leagues for parts of three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Brewers. Miller is 1-2 with a 7.92 ERA to go with 15 strikeouts and 14 walks in that span.

Miller was chosen by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

