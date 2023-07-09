Skip to Content
AP California

12 homes evacuated in Southern California city after ground shifts

Twelve homes were evacuated in a Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse,
Michael Hixon/The Orange County Register via AP
Twelve homes were evacuated in a Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse,
By
Updated
today at 6:39 PM
Published 6:00 PM

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Twelve homes were evacuated in a Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday.

Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, visited Rolling Hills Estates, a city 19 miles (30 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, Saturday night while the ground was moving. She said she had “never seen anything like” the damage that occurred.

“To think that these homes were intact, you know, yesterday afternoon, and today you can hear the creaking, the cracking, the crumbling,” Hahn said Sunday. “They’re going to fall.”

Evacuated homes were at risk of falling into a nearby canyon “sooner than later,” Hahn said.

Outside of those evacuated, some homes had their gas shut off to try to prevent an accident from happening, said Pete Goodrich, a Rolling Hills Estates building official.

Officials did not know yet what may have caused the ground to shift, Goodrich said.

The evacuations come after landslides haltedrail service in San Clemente, another Southern California city, earlier this year.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content